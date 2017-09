Video

The owner of Bea's of Bloomsbury said she was shocked to discover that one of her most popular products has now been trademarked by a supplier for the coffee giant Starbucks.

The product has been nicknamed the "duffin" - a cross between a doughnut and a muffin.

Tarah Welsh spoke to Bea's of Bloomsbury founder Bea Vo and Carrollanne Lindley, trademark attorney at Kilburn & Strode.