Council offers tenants up to £38,000 to buy privately

Video

Harrow Council in north-west London is offering council tenants payments of up to £38,000 towards the cost of buying a home on the private market.

Under its Grants to Move scheme it will also pay up to £6,000 for people to move into a private rented home and help pay removal costs.

BBC London's Warren Nettleford spoke to the leader of Harrow Council Susan Hall and Lizzie Clifford, from the National Housing Federation.