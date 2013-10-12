Help to buy scheme 'could lower rents in London'

Video

Rents in London could fall over the next few years as a result of the government's Help to Buy scheme, according to research by an estate agent.

The scheme, which allows buyers to put down small deposits, has been criticised over fears it could cause house prices to rise.

But estate agents Chesterton Humberts says people leaving the rental sector to buy homes will lead to a drop of up to 5% in rent rates over the next three years.

But the housing charity Shelter says it will have no effect as house prices in the capital are too high.

BBC London's Jean Mackenzie spoke to Chesterton Humberts' Richard Davies and Shelter's Toby Lloyd.