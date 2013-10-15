Video
Royal Albert Docks locals 'should welcome' Chinese plan
Boris Johnson on a trade mission to China has welcomed assurances about an investment scheme which could create hundreds of jobs for Londoners.
A Chinese tycoon behind plans to transform the Royal Albert Docks tells BBC London locals should welcome the business his venture will bring.
Xu Weiping of Advanced Business Parks, Lee Mallett an urban regeneration adviser, and Mr Johnson appear in this report by political editor Tim Donovan.
15 Oct 2013
