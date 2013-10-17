Inquest into Philippine De Gerin-Ricard bike hire death

Video

The family of the first person to be killed on a so-called "Boris bike" has been shown "graphic" CCTV of the accident at the inquest into her death.

French student Philippine De Gerin-Ricard, 20, was killed on a cycling superhighway in east London.

BBC London Transport Correspondent Tom Edwards spoke to Anne Boudet du Mochet, the mother of Miss De Gerin-Ricard, Debbie Dorling, who is the wife of Brian Dorling who also died while cycling, and Charlie Lloyd from the London Cycling Campaign.