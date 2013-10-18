Video
Duke re-names Cutty Sark's sister ship
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has re-named what is believed to be the oldest surviving clipper, the Cutty Sark's sister ship.
The City of Adelaide, built in 1864 was used to transport migrants to Australia and is currently moored in Greenwich before it is returned to south Australia.
BBC London's Sarah Harris spoke to Honorary Captain Andrew Chapman and Matt Johnson the Deputy Agent General of South Australia.
18 Oct 2013
