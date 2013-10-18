War Horse Joey retires to museum

Video

The horse puppet used in the stage version of War Horse to play Joey has retired and moved home.

As one of the lead characters in Michael Morpurgo's story he has wowed audiences across the world but now the original puppet is retiring to London's Victoria and Albert museum.

BBC London's Wendy Hurrell spoke to Adrian Kohler and Basil Jones the puppetry directors of War Horse and Kate Bailey, the museum's curator.

War Horse footage courtesy of the National Theatre.