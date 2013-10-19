Future of Hackney skate park 'in doubt'

Video

The future of a skate park in a disused plot in east London is uncertain unless more funding can be found, organisers say.

Andy Willis opened Frontside Gardens in Rothbury Road, Hackney Wick, in September 2012 after his idea won him three month's free use of the land.

The park's popularity led the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) to extend the lease by a year and now offer a two-year extension.

Mr Willis said he now needed to find funding for the upkeep of the park.

BBC London's Lara Joannides reports

Some footage courtesy of Google.