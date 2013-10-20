Ealing Council holds rally over plans to close A&E

Video

Hundreds of people have taken part in a rally over plans to close an accident and emergency department in west London.

NHS North West London has put forward plans to end A&E services at Ealing Hospital under its Shaping a Healthier Future programme.

A request by Ealing Council asking permission to seek a judicial review has been refused by a High Court Judge.

A council spokesman described the plans as "monstrous".

BBC London's Greg McKenzie reports