Ealing Council holds rally over plans to close A&E
Hundreds of people have taken part in a rally over plans to close an accident and emergency department in west London.
NHS North West London has put forward plans to end A&E services at Ealing Hospital under its Shaping a Healthier Future programme.
A request by Ealing Council asking permission to seek a judicial review has been refused by a High Court Judge.
A council spokesman described the plans as "monstrous".
20 Oct 2013
