Met Police accused of 'heavy-handed' arrest of Chinese protester

Human rights groups have claimed the Met Police did not deal appropriately with protesters at the Chinese president's state visit.

Officers were filmed arresting Shao Jiang outside Mansion House in central London, on Wednesday before President Xi's arrival.

Amnesty International said: "The video that has emerged looks like a very heavy-handed response to a peaceful demonstration."

Two women, Sonam Choden and Jamphel Lhamo were also arrested at the scene.

The Met said the suggestion it was doing anything but regular police work was "wrong".