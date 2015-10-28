Probe into teen's death wanted at former Croydon children's home

Video

Former residents of a children's home in south London targeted by paedophiles have urged the Metropolitan Police to re-open an investigation into the death of a boy in the 1970s.

The group, who claim they were sexually and physically abused at Shirley Oaks in Croydon said despite 15 year-old Peter Davis being found hanged at the home, he may have been a victim of child abuse.

Their call is is being backed by a former Scotland Yard detective and a London MP.

BBC London's Home Affairs correspondent, Nick Beake, spoke to former Shirley Oaks residents Martyn Webster and Les and Julie, who did not want to give their real names.

He also spoke to Raymond Stevenson from the Shirley Oaks Survivors Association, Labour MP for Streatham Chuka Umunna and Clive Driscoll a retired police detective.