Illegal fishing net found strung across Thames in Teddington

An illegal fishing net stretching 175ft across the River Thames has been described as the worst case of attempted poaching on the river in recent years by the Environment Agency.

The net was discovered strung across the river at Teddington with about 100 fish caught in it - some of which died.

The environment agency is now trying to catch those responsible.

BBC London's Gareth Furby spoke to Warwick Salzer from Fling Your Hook, Tom Cousins from the Environment Agency and Rado Papiewski from the Angling Trust.