Elderly man stopped at Gatwick was 'shackled' before he died

Video

It is "not acceptable" that an 84-year-old who was held at Harmondsworth Immigration Centre was handcuffed before he died, says the Home Office.

Alois Dvorzac was travelling from Canada to Slovenia to see his family and was suffering from Alzheimers, when he was stopped at Gatwick Airport.

An inquest concluded he was handcuffed and shackled for five hours on the day he died despite clearly being very unwell, reports BBC London's Alice Bhandhukravi.

A spokesperson for the Home Office says: "The circumstances of Mr Dvorzak's death led to an immediate review of contractor restraint training and guidance."