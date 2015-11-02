Police search Lambeth rave debris for evidence

Video

Officers have been searching the scene of an illegal rave in south London for evidence which may help them track down those who allegedly attacked the police in the early hours of Sunday.

Crowds were said to have thrown bottles, chairs and a suspected petrol bomb as officers tried to shut down the event on Whitgift Street in Lambeth.

The Met said 14 officers received minor injuries when they arrived to close the Halloween event shortly before 07:00 GMT on Sunday.

BBC London's reporter Nick Beake went to see the damage left at the warehouse.