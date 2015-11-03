Shop worker shot in face in Brixton robbery

Video

A shop worker has been shot in the face during a corner shop robbery in south London.

The victim, 44, was working at a store in Brixton when one of the robbers shot him with what is believed to be a high-powered pellet gun.

The worker requires surgery to remove the pellets still lodged in his eyes.

Police have released CCTV footage of the robbery that took place at about 20:35 GMT on 25 October at the Phambra Foodstore, in Lyham Road.