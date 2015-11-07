London skyline
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London rents: Guardian schemes offer cheap alternative

London is one of the least affordable cities in the world, with average monthly rent costing more than £2,500, according government housing data.

But property guardian schemes may provide relief to some in the English capital.

These offer temporary occupancy in unused commercial spaces for about a third of London rental market prices.

BBC News spoke to some of those involved in the scheme - and some of those taking advantage of it.

Video journalist: Marcus Thompson

  • 07 Nov 2015
  • From the section London