Video
London rents: Guardian schemes offer cheap alternative
London is one of the least affordable cities in the world, with average monthly rent costing more than £2,500, according government housing data.
But property guardian schemes may provide relief to some in the English capital.
These offer temporary occupancy in unused commercial spaces for about a third of London rental market prices.
BBC News spoke to some of those involved in the scheme - and some of those taking advantage of it.
Video journalist: Marcus Thompson
-
07 Nov 2015
- From the section London