Marvin Couson murder: Family appeal for witnesses 13 years after Shoreditch shooting
The family of a man who died 13 years after he was shot in Shoreditch have appealed for witnesses on what would have been his 40th birthday.
Marvin Couson was confined to a hospital bed and left unable to walk or talk after the attack in May 2002. He died in August this year.
The Met Police launched a murder investigation after his death.
BBC London's Jean Mackenzie spoke to Mr Couson's mother Emily and sister Margaret.
