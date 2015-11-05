Marvin Couson murder: Family appeal for witnesses 13 years after Shoreditch shooting

Video

The family of a man who died 13 years after he was shot in Shoreditch have appealed for witnesses on what would have been his 40th birthday.

Marvin Couson was confined to a hospital bed and left unable to walk or talk after the attack in May 2002. He died in August this year.

The Met Police launched a murder investigation after his death.

BBC London's Jean Mackenzie spoke to Mr Couson's mother Emily and sister Margaret.