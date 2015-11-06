Failing Woolwich school leaps to 'outstanding' within months

Video

A London primary school rated as "inadequate" by Ofsted inspectors in the last academic year has improved so much it has been re-classed as "outstanding".

Foxfield Primary in Woolwich is only the fifth school in the country to have made the leap.

BBC London's education correspondent Marc Ashdown spoke to its executive head, Rob Carpenter, councillor John Fahy from Greenwich Council and several parents about the dramatic turnaround.