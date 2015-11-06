Campaign aims to fund new bowel cancer drug trial

Video

A campaign has been launched to raise funds for a new trial into whether an anti-malaria drug could be used to treat bowel cancer.

Doctors at St George's Hospital, in Tooting, south London, want to investigate whether the drug Artesunate could be used in cancer treatment.

The drug is commonly used to treat malaria, however lab tests have suggested it can kill cancer cells.

Doctors have already undertaken a small scale study with promising results.

BBC London's Emma North spoke to cancer patient Dorothy Bradshaw, Prof Devinder Kumar and Prof Sanjeev Krishna.