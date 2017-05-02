Arsenal fan 'racially abused at Spurs'
Arsenal vlogger Robbie Lyle says it is something he has not experienced at a football ground for years.

An Arsenal fan, who presents a programme about the club on Youtube, claims he was racially abused after their game at Tottenham on Sunday.

Spurs says it strongly condemns any use of racist language and is currently looking into the matter with the Met Police.

