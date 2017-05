Video

Detectives investigating the murder of a man have released CCTV footage of two men they want to trace.

Police said 17-year-old Elijah Dornelly was stabbed to death on High Street, Walthamstow, shortly after 23:30 BST on Sunday.

Det Insp Matt Bonner said he believed it was a "targeted attack" and the two suspects had waited for Elijah and his friend.