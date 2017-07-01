Woman, 92, dragged along ground by robber in Hackney

Video

A 92-year-old woman was dragged along the ground by a robber in east London as he grabbed her handbag.

She was pulled across the floor by the man as she walked to a medical centre in Nuttall Street, Hackney.

She eventually let go of the bag, which contained a £50 mobile phone, £100 in cash and a travel pass, because she was in so much pain, police said.

Det Insp Paul Ridley said the "devastating psychological trauma of this victim is possibly the worse I have encountered".

He appealed for anybody with information about Tuesday's attack to contact Scotland Yard.