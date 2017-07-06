Video
'Animal selfies' caught on camera traps hunting hedgehogs
There has been a dramatic decline in the number of hedgehogs in the UK.
Latest figures suggest the number has fallen by more than a third over the last decade across the UK.
Cameras from University College London Conservation Group and the Zoological Society of London have been set up in green spaces around London to try and monitor the hedgehog population - and they caught some other posing animals as well.
