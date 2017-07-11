CCTV captures police using van door to stop thief

Video

Police in west London used the 'long arm of the door' to stop a thief attempting to escape on a bicycle.

CCTV footage shows Jake Nedd riding up to a car in Fulham and loading up his bike with items. He attempted to ride away as a police van drove after him.

As police drove beside the thief one officer opened his car door onto Nedd, knocking him to the floor.

The 31-year-old, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison at Westminster Magistrates' Court in June.