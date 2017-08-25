Six London rail terminals closed or disrupted over weekend

Video

Major disruption on the railways will peak this weekend, with key stations in London, and services to and from Wales and the north of England due to be heavily affected by engineering work.

Up to 17,000 Network Rail staff will be working on a major scheme of engineering works across the Bank Holiday.

There will be no trains to London on the West Coast Mainline on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August, and Euston Station will close entirely.

"Significant maintenance work" will also be carried out between Watford Junction and Euston at the same time.

London Waterloo has already seen some of the worst problems in August, with fewer trains running from Saturday 5. Work will continue until Monday 28, as part of a £800m project to increase capacity at the station.

