'How IS tried to recruit me for attacks’

Video

A BBC investigation has unearthed evidence that Islamic State (IS) agents were trying to recruit terrorists for an attack on central London in 2016.

In online messages sent to a BBC Inside Out reporter, an IS recruiter suggested attacks on Westminster and London Bridge.

The authorities were fully aware of the reporter's contact with the terrorist organisation.

Terror by Text: An Inside Out special airs on BBC One HD and BBC One London at 7.30pm on Monday.