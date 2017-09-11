Video

CCTV of a shop theft where a man used a child as part of his distraction has been released by the Met Police.

The footage shows the man distracting the shopkeeper by pretending to want to make a purchase.

As he did so, the small boy went behind the shop counter and took a Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone from beside the till.

Police were called to the store in The Glades Shopping Centre in Bromley at 16:50 BST on 30 August.