The last of the Thames Barge skippers

Meet Jimmy Lawrence, one of the last men to skipper a working Thames Barge. He has been working on these beautiful sailing boats for nearly 70 years.

In their heyday, there were over 2,000 barges on the Thames until river transport was overtaken by goods delivered by road.

But Jimmy's passion for these majestic boats lives on.

