The woman who believed her family was part of a satanic cult
Carol Felstead had a happy childhood and grew up to achieve her dream of becoming a nurse.
But following a now discredited form of psychotherapy, she began believing her family had carried out satanic abuse and murder.
Her family only found out after she died in 2005 aged 41 - after 20 years without contact.
Mrs Felstead's relatives are now leading a campaign to help other families who believe they have been falsely accused after their loved ones have undergone the same regression therapy.
29 Sep 2017
