A moped gang that robbed more than 100 people, including former chancellor George Osborne, has been jailed.

An attempt was made to snatch Mr Osborne's mobile phone outside the BBC in London.

In a victim impact statement Mr Osborne said he had felt "shocked and stunned" after the attempted robbery in May.

CCTV footage showed a passenger on the moped trying to grab the phone out of his hand, before fleeing empty-handed.