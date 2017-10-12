Video

Rob Jones, a double amputee war veteran, has started running 31 marathons in 31 days.

The former US Marine had both legs amputated above the knee after standing on an improvised explosive device (IED) in Afghanistan in 2010.

His journey began in London's Hyde Park on Thursday as a tribute to the RAF team that helped save his life, and to show solidarity with UK war veterans.

The next 30 days will be spent running marathons across different cities in North America.