Video

BBC London's Karl Mercer has been given rare access to the Royal London Hospital's Major Trauma Centre in Whitechapel, east London.

Over the course of five nights he has captured the work of dedicated staff treating gunshot, knife and road traffic accident victims in one of London's busiest emergency departments.

Each year the unit treats 3,000 patients with some of the most serious injuries or conditions. Blunt trauma, penetrating injuries and burns are the most commons cases.

Over 95% survived in 2016.