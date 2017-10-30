Video

While pulling down the old Temperance Hospital near Euston Station in London for the new HS2 train line, developers uncovered not one, but two, exciting finds - time capsules dating back to the Victorian era.

Dan Cruicksank has gone back in time with the team behind the discovery, to find out what the capsules tell us about the hospital and the old Temperance movement.

Watch the full story on Inside Out London on Monday 30 October 2017 at 19:30 GMT on BBC One.