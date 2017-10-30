Video

A century ago, more that 40,000 shire horses were working in the capital.

However, the breed is now more endangered than the giant panda, according to Dr Andreas Liefooghe, director of Operation Centaur.

The project aims to save shire horses from extinction by breeding them for work.

They are being used at Kensington Palace to mow the wild meadow.

