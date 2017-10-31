Moped gang in designer handbag raid

Video

CCTV footage has been released of a gang of nine suspects on five mopeds using sticks and bricks to smash into a designer shop and make off with expensive handbags.

The raid on the Michael Kors store, in Duke of York Square in Chelsea, took place on 20 February just before midnight but footage has only just been released by the Metropolitan Police.

A 23-year-old has been charged with burglary in connection with the incident but detectives want to identify other suspects.