Speaking at a Fabian Society event earlier, the Mayor of London was interrupted by a group of protesters.

The protesters announced they had come to perform a "citizen's arrest" on Sadiq Khan.

When the protesters were removed from the venue, the mayor said, "at least I didn't get given a P45" - a reference to an incident involving Prime Minister Theresa May at the 2017 Conservative Party conference.

The nature of the protest was not immediately clear.