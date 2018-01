Video

A woman who was trampled on by her own horse has had her face rebuilt by nine surgeons during a 10-hour operation.

Libby Keating, from Streatham, was unrecognisable when her face was crushed by Barney, last October in woodlands in Esher, Surrey.

She was taken to St George's Hospital, in Tooting, where the operation was undertaken to recreate the subtle features of her face.