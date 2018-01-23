Video

Commuters are facing major disruption after a gas leak closed parts of London's West End.

Roads are closed and Charing Cross station is shut. Police manning the cordons say they may not be lifted for another four to five hours.

About 1,450 people were evacuated from a nightclub and hotel after the leak was discovered on Craven Street, just off the Strand, shortly after 02:00 GMT.

A ruptured gas main has been detected, London Fire Brigade said.