Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Met officer 'appears to punch protester'
The police watchdog is reviewing a video which appears to show a Met police medic punching a protester in London.
-
07 Feb 2018
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window