Television Centre reopens after five year refurbishment
For decades, BBC Television Centre in west London was home to some of the nation's best-loved programmes.

But the site was sold to make way for a housing and leisure development.

More than 900 flats have been created on the site, and some of the old magic is set to return to the studios too.

