Video
House collapses 'from roof to basement'
The front of a house in north-west London has collapsed "from the roof to basement level".
Ten people from neighbouring properties in West Hampstead were evacuated, with the Met Police saying it received no reports of injuries.
12 Feb 2018
- From the section London
