Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London streets most affected by ride-by moped thefts
Ride-by moped thefts and robberies on London's main shopping streets have increased six-fold over the last two years.
Five main shopping streets have seen the biggest rises in offences recorded in the capital.
-
15 Feb 2018
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43079150/london-streets-most-affected-by-ride-by-moped-theftsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window