Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Call for women-only Uber Pools for London
Transport for London is urging Uber and other ride-sharing apps to offer women-only cars in the capital.
The move could affect services such as Uber Pool, which let customers share a car with strangers.
Londoners gave their thoughts on the prospect of women-only cars.
-
16 Feb 2018
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window