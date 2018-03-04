Media player
Children ask the prime minister to save the planet from plastic waste
East London schoolchildren have been writing to Prime Minister asking her to do more to save the planet from plastic waste.
Theresa May has pledged to eradicate all avoidable plastic waste in the UK by 2042.
04 Mar 2018
