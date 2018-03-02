Media player
Icicles found forming in London's railway tunnels
Railway workers have had to deal with snow drifts, ice on the tracks and icicles in tunnels as they struggle to keep trains moving.
About 100 passengers were also trapped overnight in freezing temperatures on a train from London Waterloo to Weymouth broke down.
02 Mar 2018
