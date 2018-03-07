'I was manic about getting Brownie badges'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Finance boss Helena Morrisey advises women to 'persevere'

"For many girls today, this is the best time it has ever been," says Dame Helena Morrissey.

She's one of three influential women in the capital who have spoken to BBC London to mark International Women's Day, which is on Thursday.

Dame Helena is the head of personal investing at finance firm Legal and General.

  • 07 Mar 2018