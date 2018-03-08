Media player
Facebook boss tells women not to fear 'failing hard'
"If somebody offers you a seat on a rocket ship, you don't ask what seat - you just get on," says Nicola Mendelsohn.
As Facebook's Vice President in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Nicola is constantly learning, and says she's not afraid to "fail hard" sometimes.
To mark International Women's Day, she's urging other women to get involved in the tech industry.
08 Mar 2018
