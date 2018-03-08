Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Isaiah Haastrup's parents say son 'fought bravely'
Lanre Haastrup said he was "so proud" of his "brave" son, Isaiah Haastrup, who died on Wednesday, hours after his life-support was withdrawn.
The 12-month-old's parents had fought a lengthy legal battle with King's College Hospital to allow further care for their son, but European judges dismissed their appeal on Tuesday.
-
08 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43334956/isaiah-haastrup-s-parents-say-son-fought-bravelyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window