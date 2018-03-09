'I don't take no for an answer'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stephen Lawrence's mother on fighting prejudice
Baroness Doreen Lawrence's son Stephen was murdered in a racially-motivated attack in 1993.
For International Women's Day, she spoke to BBC London about fighting prejudices.
-
09 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43334958/stephen-lawrence-s-mother-on-fighting-prejudiceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window