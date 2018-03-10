Media player
Meet the Londoners giving up the commute
The number of journeys taken on the London underground has fallen by 20 million in the past year.
Meet the growing number of Londoners giving up the commute.
Watch the full report on Inside Out London on BBC One in London at 19:30 GMT on Monday 12 March.
10 Mar 2018
